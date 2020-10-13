Lawrence man who performed autopsies ordered to stop practicing medicine without license

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts announced Tuesday it obtained an order against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine in Kansas without a license.

KSBHA said Parcells performed autopsies and unlawfully represented himself as a physician and a physician assistant.

The Shawnee County District Court ordered him to permanently stop engaging in the practice of the Healing Arts in Kansas or telling the public he’s qualified to practice medicine.

KSBHA said it received reports alleging Parcells misrepresented himself to families seeking autopsies for dead family members.

