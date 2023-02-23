Lucy lost an eye when she escaped her yard and was shot in the face by a neighbor. (KSNT photo)

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Sentencing came down Wednesday for a man who shot and blinded a dog in the fall of 2020.

John Stover will serve 72 hours in the Shawnee County Jail and then be placed on supervised probation for 12 months, according to court records. Stover previously told 27 News that he meant to scare Lucy, the dog, off his property by shooting his gun, but ended up striking her in the face. Stover entered into a plea agreement in November of 2022.

Lucy’s owner, Dian Workman, said at the time that Lucy had to undergo surgery and remove one of her eyes. The family now posts updates of her progress on this Facebook page.