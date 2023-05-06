TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County Master Gardeners hosted its annual fundraiser event this weekend. The event featured the sale of dozens of different plants and other gardening equipment.

Lane Wiens, an employee for master gardener, said that gardening questions were the main reason behind the event.

Since the pandemic people have been getting way more into gardening,” Wiens said. “This is a great place to get research based information for free.”

The group plans to expand their sale for next year and said that if anyone has gardening problems you can contact them and they’ll help answer any questions. You can visit their website here.