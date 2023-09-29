TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office made a special appearance at the Presbyterian Manor in Topeka today on horseback.

A member of the Mounted Posse, Kelley Hamersky, is also the business manager at the assisted living facility. Hamersky offered to bring out a few of the horses for a meet and greet with the residents. The Mounted Posse primarily serves in search and rescue missions. Events like these are an opportunity for the horses to get exposure to a new environment.

“It’s good for the horses to get used to being out and around lots of people and different types of people and different situations,” Hamersky said.

While not all of the residents wanted to pet the horses, many of them were able to get an up-close experience. Two residents said they really enjoyed the event, and are grateful for the opportunity to participate.