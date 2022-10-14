TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn stopped by 27 News Friday to discuss several things happening around the county.

Commissioners and other county departments are moving from the county courthouse to a permanent location in two weeks. Human Resources, Information Technology, Audit Finance and the County Counselor will be joining commissioners in a new office space at 707 SE Quincy St. The county paid $750,000 for the new space with money it received during the pandemic.

Riphahn also talked about the upcoming General Election and how he feels about being up for re-election. He will go up against Democrat Pam Foster, who will be on the 27 News morning show Monday, Oct. 17.

Another item on the ballot Shawnee County voters can decide on is the Vote Gage Park campaign. Voters have the chance to decide whether to change how the county pays for improvements, renovations and even some additions in Gage Park. If voted on, the campaign will replace property taxes with a sales tax at an increment of .02% of a penny. These taxes would fund all improvements for the park, zoo and the Children’s Discovery Center.