Shawnee County moving to Phase 2B of vaccination plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County will enter into Phase 2B vaccinations Thursday.
The move opens up shots to 25,000 additional people in high-contact critical roles. The county said it will take at least four weeks to get to everyone in the following two categories.
- Any worker employed in the following industries:
- Food processing (includes meatpacking plants)
- Food distribution (includes grocery stores, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, food counters/cafeterias, meal delivery services, farmers markets, sale barns, food cooperatives and food trucks)
- Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
- Transportation (includes railroad, airports, taxi, Uber/Lyft)
- Workers employed in a specific role:
- Cashiers and public-interacting counter workers (includes within retail, cosmetic counters, jewelry stores, convenience stores, warehouses and sales outlets)
- Clergy
- Librarians
- Farm, ranch or livestock workers who share worker housing/transportation
- Higher education faculty/staff
- Government continuity (e.g. IT, HR, Water/Solid Waste, Treasurer’s office, Parks/Rec, Public works, Courts, Press/Media, Contracted services)
Scheduling is now open for individuals at all current vaccination locations in Shawnee County. Visit the SCHD Vaccine webpage (http://www.snco.us/hd/COVID19_Vaccination.asp) or KDHE’s Find My Vaccine tool (https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/160/Find-My-Vaccine) to find the closest vaccinating location.
All individuals are asked to bring a form of employment identification to their vaccine appointment. Examples include but are not limited to; name badges, pay stubs or an employer letter confirming employment in a high-contact critical worker position.
Questions about COVID-19 vaccine can be directed to CovidVaccine@snco.us.