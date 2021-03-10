Shawnee County moving to Phase 2B of vaccination plan

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been barred from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc over a month ago. An EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed a report that first appeared in the Financial Times. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County will enter into Phase 2B vaccinations Thursday.

The move opens up shots to 25,000 additional people in high-contact critical roles. The county said it will take at least four weeks to get to everyone in the following two categories.

Any worker employed in the following industries:

Food processing (includes meatpacking plants)

Food distribution (includes grocery stores, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, food counters/cafeterias, meal delivery services, farmers markets, sale barns, food cooperatives and food trucks)

Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants

Transportation (includes railroad, airports, taxi, Uber/Lyft)

Workers employed in a specific role:

Cashiers and public-interacting counter workers (includes within retail, cosmetic counters, jewelry stores, convenience stores, warehouses and sales outlets)

Clergy

Librarians

Farm, ranch or livestock workers who share worker housing/transportation

Higher education faculty/staff

Government continuity (e.g. IT, HR, Water/Solid Waste, Treasurer’s office, Parks/Rec, Public works, Courts, Press/Media, Contracted services)

Scheduling is now open for individuals at all current vaccination locations in Shawnee County. Visit the SCHD Vaccine webpage (http://www.snco.us/hd/COVID19_Vaccination.asp) or KDHE’s Find My Vaccine tool (https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/160/Find-My-Vaccine) to find the closest vaccinating location.

All individuals are asked to bring a form of employment identification to their vaccine appointment. Examples include but are not limited to; name badges, pay stubs or an employer letter confirming employment in a high-contact critical worker position.

Questions about COVID-19 vaccine can be directed to CovidVaccine@snco.us.