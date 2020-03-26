Shawnee County non-profits partnering to continue serving people in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — More than 20 Shawnee County non-profits are working with the United Way in Topeka to ensure they can properly serve their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s Help is one of the organizations in the partnership. Before the Shawnee County stay-at-home order and social distancing, the organization fed hundreds of people inside of their building. To continue to feed their community, while obeying the recommended guidelines, they are offering sacked lunches to make sure they aren’t forgotten at this time.

“Their only opportunity to get a meal is coming to a place like Let’s Help, like the Rescue Mission, Doorstep, any of those organizations that are able to provide meals for them,” said Jennifer Loeffler with Let’s Help. “They’re the most vulnerable. A lot of them are living out in the elements.”

Let’s Help will provide sacked lunches every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Volunteers are also in need at many of the non-profits in Shawnee County. To learn more, click here.

All of the organizations are following the proper sanitation and social distancing guidelines for people volunteering.