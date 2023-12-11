TOPEKA (KSNT) – One local nonprofit is inching closer to its fundraising goal for this holiday season, but donations aren’t as much as they once were.

This year, the Salvation Army in Shawnee County’s goal is to raise $464,000. That’s a 4% increase of what was raised last year. It raises the majority of that through its iconic red kettle campaign. So far, those red kettles have brought in slightly more than at this same time last year. But the nonprofit is still way behind meeting its goal.

A spokesman with the salvation army says the challenge isn’t to find people who are generous with their money, but with their time.

“The difference of COVID has really impacted us,” Major Tom McDowell with the Topeka Salvation Army said. “The stores are every bit as generous; they’ve given us all the locations that we need. People are being generous in their donations; every kettle that we bring in has a good amount of money, but we just need more hours covered.”

Right now in Shawnee County, the kettle campaign is only 7% staffed. The Salvation Army hopes to get that number up to 25% before the end of the giving season.

To sign up to volunteer your time ringing a bell, click here to register yourself or a group.