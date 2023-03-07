TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Emergency Management will not sound tornado sirens because of overcast skies and current weather conditions.

The National Weather Service will send the test warning over weather radios, but county emergency management departments decide to sound the sirens, according to KSNT 27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor.

Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols said Shawnee County will not sound outdoor warning sirens Tuesday, when the statewide tornado drill was scheduled. This is to not alarm the public.

Nichols recommends everyone turn on their weather radios and develop and test severe weather plans Tuesday and throughout the week.

Douglas and Potawatomi County will still be conducting their outdoor warning systems, according to the county’s emergency management.