Shawnee County now has enough lifeguards to open all county pools

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee county now has enough lifeguards to open every pool this weekend after more people went through the application process to be a lifeguard.



This comes after the Hillcrest pool was the only location in the county and city to not open over the Memorial Day weekend.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation was in need of lifeguards for its pools and aquatic centers. What used to be an attractive summer gig for students is being replaced with summer internships, summer school and other endeavors, a spokesman said.

“This is a pattern we’re seeing all over the country,” said Dave Allacher, aquatics supervisor.

Ideally, Allacher would like to have 220 lifeguards to cover all aquatic facilities while taking into account summer vacations, lifeguards who have to work around second jobs or sports activities and staff who leave early for college. As of last Tuesday, May 25th, the department had 137 lifeguards.

Hillcrest Pool in Topeka was not able to open with the rest of the pools in Shawnee County on Memorial Day Weekend.

The Hillcrest pool in Topeka had received the least amount of lifeguard applications for the summer, meaning it had to stay closed through Memorial Day Weekend.