TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local Shawnee County government offices are experiencing phone issues on Thursday.

Stephany Kuhlman with the Shawnee County Commission Office said in an press release that the county is having issues with both inbound and outbound calls on Oct. 5. The Shawnee County Information Technology Department is working to correct the problem.

Kuhlman encourages Shawnee County residents to call 785-251-8808 at this time while issues persist.