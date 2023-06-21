TOPEKA (KSNT) – At Thursday morning’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, the board will consider establishing salaries for all elected and appointed officials.
The below-listed salaries would go into effect July 1, 2023 if approved by Shawnee County Commissioners, according to documents obtained by 27 News. Every position shows an increase of at least 5 percent.
|Department
|Director
|Current Salary
|Proposed Salary
|Increase
|Audit Finance
|Betty Greiner
|$143,890.50
|$ 151,085.03
|5%
|Appraiser
|Steve Bauman
|$ 107,233.36
|$ 112,595.03
|5%
|Counselor
|Jim Crowl
|$ 145,156.44
|$ 152,414.26
|5%
|Corrections
|Brian Cole
|$ 139,160.06
|$ 148,901.26
|7%
|Elections
|Andrew Howell
|$ 102,850.02
|$ 109,021.02
|6%
|Emergency
Management
|Dusty Nichols
|$ 106,897.70
|$ 112,242.59
|5%
|Facilities
Management
|Nelda Henning
|$ 104,999.96
|$ 110,249.96
|5%
|Health Dept.
|Teresa Fisher
|$ 105,574.30
|$ 110,853.02
|5%
|Human Resources
|Angela Lewis
|$ 118,239.16
|$ 124,151.12
|5%
|I.T.
|Marc Price
|$ 129,033.58
|$ 135,485.26
|5%
|Noxious Weed
|John Landon
|$ 69,922.58
|$ 74,817.16
|7%
|Planning
|Joni Thadani
|$ 103,946.44
|$ 109,143.76
|5%
|Parks & Rec.
|Tim Laurent
|$ 110,500.00
|$ 116,025.00
|5%
|Public Works
|Curt Niehaus
|$ 144,652.30
|$ 151,884.92
|5%
|Solid Waste
|Bill Sutton
|$ 106,523.04
|$ 112,914.42
|6%
|Elected Office
|Official
|Current Salary
|Proposed Salary
|Increase
|County Commission
Chair, District #1
|Bill Riphahn
|$ 63,729.90
|$ 66,916.40
|5%
|County Commission,
District #2
|Kevin Cook
|$ 57,936.32
|$ 60,833.14
|5%
|County Commission,
District #3
|Aaron Mays
|$ 57,936.32
|$ 60,833.14
|5%
|County Clerk
|Cyndi Beck
|$ 97,333.08
|$ 102,199.73
|5%
|District Attorney
|Michael Kagay
|$ 162,333.08
|$ 170,449.73
|5%
|Register of Deeds
|Rebecca Nioce
|$ 81,418.74
|$ 85,489.68
|5%
|Sheriff
|Brian Hill
|$ 124,999.94
|$ 132,499.94
|6%
|Treasurer
|Larry Mah
|$ 87,638.20
|$ 92,896.49
|6%
The Shawnee County Commission board meets every Monday and Thursday morning at 9 a.m. You can watch the meetings live here. An agenda item for June 22 indicates the board will consider establishing the aforementioned proposed salaries.