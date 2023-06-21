TOPEKA (KSNT) – At Thursday morning’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, the board will consider establishing salaries for all elected and appointed officials.

The below-listed salaries would go into effect July 1, 2023 if approved by Shawnee County Commissioners, according to documents obtained by 27 News. Every position shows an increase of at least 5 percent.

DepartmentDirectorCurrent SalaryProposed SalaryIncrease
Audit FinanceBetty Greiner$143,890.50$ 151,085.035%
AppraiserSteve Bauman$ 107,233.36$ 112,595.035%
CounselorJim Crowl$ 145,156.44$ 152,414.265%
CorrectionsBrian Cole$ 139,160.06$ 148,901.267%
ElectionsAndrew Howell$ 102,850.02$ 109,021.026%
Emergency
Management		Dusty Nichols$ 106,897.70$ 112,242.595%
Facilities
Management		Nelda Henning$ 104,999.96$ 110,249.965%
Health Dept.Teresa Fisher$ 105,574.30$ 110,853.025%
Human ResourcesAngela Lewis$ 118,239.16$ 124,151.125%
I.T.Marc Price$ 129,033.58$ 135,485.265%
Noxious WeedJohn Landon$ 69,922.58$ 74,817.167%
PlanningJoni Thadani$ 103,946.44$ 109,143.765%
Parks & Rec.Tim Laurent$ 110,500.00$ 116,025.005%
Public WorksCurt Niehaus$ 144,652.30$ 151,884.925%
Solid WasteBill Sutton$ 106,523.04$ 112,914.426%
Elected OfficeOfficialCurrent SalaryProposed SalaryIncrease
County Commission
Chair, District #1		Bill Riphahn$ 63,729.90$ 66,916.405%
County Commission,
District #2		Kevin Cook$ 57,936.32$ 60,833.145%
County Commission,
District #3		Aaron Mays$ 57,936.32$ 60,833.145%
County ClerkCyndi Beck$ 97,333.08$ 102,199.735%
District AttorneyMichael Kagay$ 162,333.08$ 170,449.735%
Register of DeedsRebecca Nioce$ 81,418.74$ 85,489.685%
SheriffBrian Hill$ 124,999.94$ 132,499.946%
TreasurerLarry Mah$ 87,638.20$ 92,896.496%

The Shawnee County Commission board meets every Monday and Thursday morning at 9 a.m. You can watch the meetings live here. An agenda item for June 22 indicates the board will consider establishing the aforementioned proposed salaries.