Shawnee County officials decide where over $5 million in CARES Act money will go

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Thursday County officials decided where $5,514,572 in federal CARES Act money is going in the community.

During Thursday’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, commissioners approved 15% of the $36,763,812 million dollars in CARES Act money would go toward community-based programs like non-profits in the city.

The Shawnee County Spark Committee, made up of county leaders, based their decisions on who should receive the money by drawing on a number of different criteria.

“If it was a critical need, if it was unmet need, and the impact to the community,” Spark Committee members Betty Greiner said.

Greiner said they considered the dollar value per household impacted.

There is now just a little over $400,000 left in CARES Act money that the county can spend.

The deadline to submit an application to be eligible for that money is Friday, September 25.

