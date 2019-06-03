Shawnee County officials hope Country Stampede stays in Topeka for following years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Country Stampede is moving to Topeka this year and Shawnee County officials are working to make sure the event is one to remember, in hopes it comes back next year.

The Country Stampede has been in Manhattan for the past 23 years.

The Stampede announced it's move from Tuttle Creek in Manhattan to Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka because of flooding concerns.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce says the change could take a big hit to their local economy.

"Country Stampede generates about $8 million to the local economy from people staying in hotels, buying gas, purchasing items they might need while they camp, has a big impact on our economy," said Karen Hibbard.

While Manhattan is missing out on that $8 million, that money is going to Shawnee County.

Commissioner Kevin Cook says he hopes this is a permanent change.

"So this is a really great opportunity for Shawnee County and we hope to see this maybe become an annual thing from this point forward."

Officials with the Country Stampede say the contracts are one year only, so there is the possibility for a change.

"We're very grateful to Topeka for being able to accommodate us for one year but we look forward to hosting the stampede for the 25th year here," said Hibbard.

Until then, Topeka officials are focusing on making this year better than ever.