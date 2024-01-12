SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Shawnee County spokeswoman provided an update on road closures and openings in the southern part of the county on Friday.

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, Southwest 107th Street between Southwest Vawter Road and Southwest Burlingame Road was reopened to through traffic. Southwest Wanamaker Road between the Wakarusa River and SW 107th Street was also reopened.

Southwest Wanamaker Road between SW 107th Street and SW 109th Street will remain closed. A detour will not be provided. Completion of the work will be weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes during construction.

