TOPEKA (KSNT) – It may appear that roads are clear following a winter weather event, but Shawnee County Emergency Management warns drivers not to be fooled by black ice.

Jake Henry, the department’s emergency planner, tells 27 News that Emergency Management was preparing for a few days leading up to Jan. 9’s storm. He said the weather wasn’t as bad as they had anticipated by the time it reached Topeka, but crews were still out monitoring the roads on the evening of Jan. 8.

Two things drivers need to be aware of right now, according to Henry, are blowing snow on busy roads and any potential refreezing.

“As we go into the nighttime hours and the temperatures fall, the roadways appear to be clear and for the most part they are,” Henry said. “But there are instances where they appear clear, but there’s just enough moisture on them that it’s frozen.”

Henry said drivers may not be able to see black ice clearly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there.

He says the biggest thing when it’s cold like this is to be weather-aware in general. He advises drivers to find a way to learn of new weather updates, always have a plan and keep an emergency supply kit in their vehicle at all times.

