TOPEKA (KSNT)- Families in Shawnee County will soon have a new park to play in.

Thursday morning, Shawnee County Commissioners gave Shawnee County Parks and Rec the final approval to start negotiating contracts to build phase one of the family park plan. Family park, located at southwest 21st Street and Urish Road features open space between its aqua center and a golf course on the other side.

A master plan for more development to the park came out back in 2021, and with this approval the park could break ground as soon as this fall.

“We think this is another destination park that will attract families, and even business to Topeka,” Tim Laurent, Shawnee County parks and recreation director said.

The county plans to have several pickleball courts, a playground, open picnic area and other amenities when all the phases of the build are complete.