Shawnee County Parks and Rec gives schedule for opening pools, summer camps, mini train

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation released a schedule on Tuesday of when it’s planning to reopen places and resume programs.

As of Monday, May 4, the following amenities are open:

Parks and Trails

Dog Park

Sport courts – tennis, pickleball, basketball

Skate Parks

Golf Courses

Here’s a detailed look at the plan:

The department said the schedule is based on the Shawnee County coronavirus response reopening plan and could change.

“We are releasing this tentative schedule to help parents who count on our summer camps as

a form of daycare for their children who are home from school in the summer and for those who have children enrolled in youth sports and need to schedule accordingly,” Tim Laurent, SCP+R

director said. “We are also trying, as best we can, to give park patrons an idea of when such amenities as aquatic centers and pools may reopen.”

Laurent said even when programs open, they will open with restrictions.

This includes rules like how many people are allowed in a pool area at the same time, how many people can attend a sporting event or how many guests are allowed at weddings and receptions.