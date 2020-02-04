Shawnee County Parks and Rec hosting public meeting on Clarion Woods Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Rec is hosting a public engagement meeting on Clarion Woods Park Tuesday night. Leaders plan to discuss future plans for the park and address concerns surrounding work being done in the area.

Park Operations Director Jeremy Myers said the current plans for Clarion Woods Park include a new parking lot, benches and picnic tables.

“We felt like it was a good time to include the public with opportunities that they can engage with us and ask them how they feel about the park in it’s current state,” said Myers.

Myers said they decided to hold the public meeting after talking to neighbors. He said some were concerned about the amount of plant life that was being cleared from the area.

Clarion Woods is a natural wooded area. Myers said the overall plan is to keep it that way. He said crews have been clearing dead trees and honey suckle that were taking over the area.

The public engagement meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 pm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 3625 SW Wanamaker Road.