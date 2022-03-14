TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is on the lookout for seasonal workers.

Tim Laurent, the Director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, stood before the County Commission on Monday morning to inform those in attendance that the county is looking to hire 400 seasonal workers for the upcoming summer season. This includes positions like maintenance crews, camp counselors and aquatic staff.

Shawnee County struggled to hire enough lifeguards to open all of the pools last year but Laurent says they are offering more money this year to address the shortage.

“New guards will come in at $10.25 an hour, so that’s up $2.25 over what we started guards last year,” Laurent said. “Currently, we have 90 guards that we’ve hired so far this year. We will need 159 is the goal.”

All seasonal workers will receive a nearly three dollar raise this year, pushing the minimum from $7.25 an hour to $10 an hour. To find the full list of jobs available through the county, go here.