Shawnee County Parks and Rec reminds people to take precautions​ while spending time outdoors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you find yourself spending some time outdoors, you’ll want to take some extra precautions.

Officials with the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department said while all of the indoor facilities are closed, parks, trails and some golf courses are still open.

They recommend before heading out to any of these locations, you should wash your hands, carry hand sanitizer and stay away from others.

“At a time like this, the number one concern is always your personal safety,” said the department’s spokesman Mike McLaughlin. “It’s great to get out for fitness, physical and mental, but safety is the number one priority.”

He also said that some of the more popular trails are wide enough for you to pass others at safe distance. But, if a trail is more narrow, you should call out to those ahead of you to let them know when you are about to pass by.