Shawnee County Parks and Rec reviewing proposals to develop Family Park master plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is getting ready to take a big step on the multi-million dollar Family Park project.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Laurent said the county is currently reviewing 11 proposals from firms to develop a master plan for the park.

“We’ll have to go to the county commission and get their blessing, but once that happens, and I think that could happen hopefully within the next two weeks roughly, then we’ll get to work with whoever is chosen,” Laurent said.

The Shawnee County Commission approved $8 million dollars in 2019 to go towards the project. After public criticism over the price tag, county leaders decided to come up with a more concrete plan before moving forward.

Laurent said after the county picks a firm they will then enter a public engagement process. This will be a time where people can share what they want the park to look like.

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s Advisory/Advocate Board will get an update during its meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Hillcrest Community Center.