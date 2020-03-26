Shawnee County Parks and Rec trying to control geese population at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is trying to control the geese population around Lake Shawnee.

Tim Laurent with Parks and Recreation says the geese are causing damage to the turf around the lake and more specifically, the golf course.

He says the damage is caused by a large number of geese walking over the grass.

He adds that goose droppings also makes it hard to maintain the grass on the fairways and nearby rough.

“That makes it hard to grow grass, hard to get new grass growing. A little bit of nitrogen is OK, but a lot of nitrogen like we’re getting here with the geese is bad,” Laurent said.

The United States Department of Agriculture will put a treatment on the geese eggs around the lake to stop the eggs from hatching.