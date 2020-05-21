Shawnee County Parks and Recreation releases updated reopening plan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation issued a new reopening schedule to go along with Gov. Kelly’s phase-by-phase plan to open up the state.

The updated schedule is based mainly on the mass gathering limits set for each phase, according to a parks and recreation news release.

With restrictions, the following amenities are open to the public under Gov. Kelly’s Phase 1.5 plan:

(Photo from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation)
  • Gage Park
  • Disc Golf
  • Gardens
  • Golf Courses
  • Old Prairie Town
  • Parks
  • Outdoor Restrooms
  • Skate Parks
  • Sport Courts

Friday will mark the start of Phase 2 of Gov. Kelly’s plan to reopen Kansas. For more information on Phase 2 of the reopening plan, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories