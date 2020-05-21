Shawnee County Parks and Recreation releases updated reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation issued a new reopening schedule to go along with Gov. Kelly’s phase-by-phase plan to open up the state.
The updated schedule is based mainly on the mass gathering limits set for each phase, according to a parks and recreation news release.
With restrictions, the following amenities are open to the public under Gov. Kelly’s Phase 1.5 plan:
- Gage Park
- Disc Golf
- Gardens
- Golf Courses
- Old Prairie Town
- Parks
- Outdoor Restrooms
- Skate Parks
- Sport Courts
Friday will mark the start of Phase 2 of Gov. Kelly’s plan to reopen Kansas. For more information on Phase 2 of the reopening plan, click here.