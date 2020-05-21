Shawnee County Parks and Recreation releases updated reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation issued a new reopening schedule to go along with Gov. Kelly’s phase-by-phase plan to open up the state.

The updated schedule is based mainly on the mass gathering limits set for each phase, according to a parks and recreation news release.

With restrictions, the following amenities are open to the public under Gov. Kelly’s Phase 1.5 plan:

Gage Park

Disc Golf

Gardens

Golf Courses

Old Prairie Town

Parks

Outdoor Restrooms

Skate Parks

Sport Courts

Friday will mark the start of Phase 2 of Gov. Kelly's plan to reopen Kansas.