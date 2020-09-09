Shawnee County Parks & Rec ask the community, do we need another dog park?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Does Shawnee County need another dog park? The Shawnee County Parks & Recreation Department wants to know what people want.

Citizens are being asked to take the survey and answer a few questions.

The survey asks citizens to choose from a list of parks as their preferred location for a new dog park.

Does Shawnee County need another dog park? Take our survey and give us your opinion: https://t.co/gFw7VTy0WZ pic.twitter.com/CzmiYcMprL — Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (@SnCoParksRec) September 9, 2020

It also asks citizens to rank a list of amenities that should be included in a new dog park.

Other questions include how many dogs you own and how far they are willing to travel to visit a dog park.

Hills Bark Park in Gage Park is presently the only dog park within Shawnee County

