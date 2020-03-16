Closings and Delays
There are currently 34 active closings. Click for more details.

Shawnee County Parks & Rec closes facilities, cancels classes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Shawnee County Commission looking into Parks and Rec.'s police force's funding

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation decided to close their indoor facilities and cancel and postpone classes due to coronavirus concerns.

They announced that the closures will start March 16th and go through March 29th. It includes all community centers, shelter houses and buildings at Old Prairie Town.

Indoor programs are cancelled or postponed. They said they are working on plans to refund or pro-rate those classes.

Lake Shawnee, Cypress Ridge and Forbes golf courses, all outdoor athletic facilities, parks, trails and gardens will be remaining open for now. They do say that large tournaments or events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories