Shawnee County Parks & Rec moves forward with grant to improve trails

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission voted 3-0 Monday morning to approve a request by the Shawnee County Parks & Recreation Department that would allow Parks & Recreation to apply for a $500,000 grant to make trail renovations.

The Kansas Department of Transportation Cost Share Program Grant for Shunga Creek Trail would require a $100,000 commitment by Parks & Recreation, an amount the department said would come from the building fund.

The matching grant would allow the county to make improvements to the trail by relieving congestion, lengthen approaches improving site lines and adding some concrete sections. Areas under consideration for improvements are locations on the Shunga Trail near Gage Boulevard and SW Washburn Avenue.

The commission voted 3-0 to approve the parks department moving forward with the grant request which requires a 20% matching commitment totaling $100,000.