Shawnee County Parks & Rec wants residents to vote on Family Park design

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks + Recreation is asking for more feedback from locals in its second phase of planning for the new Family Park.

The department posted an online survey to find out what people want from the new facility. HTK Architects, who designed three layouts for the park, will also ask the public to vote on their favorite in the survey. Family Park is located in the 2200 block of SW Urish Road.

“A critical component of the planning process is gathering public and stakeholder input concerning potential passive and active recreational opportunities in Family Park,” said Zach Snethen, principal at HTK Architects.

Similar to Gage Park and Lake Shawnee, the SCP + R department wants Family Park to become a major destination, to potentially draw more than 1 million visitors per year.

“While we work to maintain the park and recreation assets we presently manage, we must also provide recreational opportunities to the growing areas of our community,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director.