Shawnee County Parks + Recreation brings Worldwide Aquathon to Kansas, benefits Ronald McDonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The seventh annual World Aquathon takes place on Sat. Nov. 9, and will be celebrated for the first time in Kansas this year in Shawnee County.

It all goes down at GreatLife Performance Center at 421 SW Van Buren St. in Topeka. You are not required to register for the event, but there is a suggested donation of $5 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas.

The three hour workout class runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You do not have to participate in the entirety of the three hours.

The event began as a way to raise awareness for the benefits of water aerobics and to break the stereotypes associated with this form of exercise.

Water aerobics isn’t just for the older generation or people with joint pain, as instructor Sharlie Peterson told KSNT News on Sunday morning.

It’s an event that has spread to 80 countries with almost 300 different venues participating in the activity on that day. Now, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation is bringing the international event to Topeka for the first time ever in Kansas.