Shawnee County Parks & Recreation sets new plans for Great Overland Station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Shawnee County Parks and Recreation now have new plans for the Great Overland Station in North Topeka after three months of planning.

The former Union Pacific Railway is located at 701 N. Kansas Ave. and was built in 1927, currently serving as a rental facility. They plan on keeping it this way for weddings and other special events, but also want to add in more exhibits to the museum portion of the station.

The Director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Tim Laurent, said the building holds a lot of promise for the city.

“I think the Great Overland Station is a gem for Topeka,” said Laurent. “I think the Railroad Heritage Society did an amazing job while running it. So I’m honored they thought of us and they are trusting us with that building.”

Shawnee County Parks and Rec is leasing the Great Overland Station from Railroad Heritage for a dollar per year over the next four years. The building is currently closed to tours for the public due to COVID-19.

It’s currently listed on the national register of historic places.