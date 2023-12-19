TOPEKA (KSNT) – A museum dedicated to a motorcycle daredevil could soon be in the hands of Shawnee County.

Documents from the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners show there are discussions taking place to purchase the property located at 2047 SW Topeka Boulevard. This area is currently the home of Topeka’s Evel Knievel Museum.

The documents show the total purchase price of the property is marked at nearly $3 million. Further discussion of the purchase of the property is earmarked for further discussion on Thursday, Dec. 21 by the board.

KSNT 27 News has covered discussions of the museum moving away to Las Vegas with the co-founder of the museum, Mike Patterson, earlier this year. Jace Radke, Public & Media relations supervisor with the City of Las Vegas, Nevada, said over email the last discussions the Las Vegas City Council had were about a year ago.

