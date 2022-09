Grab your fishing rod and head down to one of the five local ponds that were recently stocked with sunfish and catfish.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five local ponds have been stocked with hybrid sunfish and catfish on Wednesday.

The fish come courtesy of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation who announced the five ponds received additional fish on Sept. 28. Clarion Woods and Horseshoe Bend pond both were stocked with 200 hybrid sunfish. The following ponds have been stocked with catfish: