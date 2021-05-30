Shawnee County pools, Adventure Cove open for summer season

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Memorial day weekend marks the start of pool season in Shawnee County. But with temperatures around 65 degrees, opening day was not as busy as it has been in years past.

For those who did make it out to the pools and Shawnee County’s new Adventure Cove, they said the water was pleasantly warmer than expected.

“It was pretty comfortable,” William Wilson, a Topeka resident said. “We thought it was going to be a lot colder.”

Lifeguards on duty for opening day said the most people they saw in the pool at once was around 20. Some pool-goers were just excited to be out and about after a year of being cooped up inside the house because of the pandemic.

“It’s fun because now me and my friends can just come here and swim and have fun,” Skyler Haynes, a Topeka resident said.

Others were excited to enjoy some of their favorite activities for the first time in a year.

“I’d say the paddle boat was by far my favorite,” Wilson said. “Be out on the lake and have the water come across you was pretty pleasant.”

This is the first year that Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has opened up Lake Shawnee’s swim beach area since 2016. They have added new features, like a ten piece inflatable playground set.

Parks and Recreation officials said they expect Adventure Cove to be packed once it starts to warm up for the season. For pool hours click here.