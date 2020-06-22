Shawnee County pools, aquatic centers opening at half-capacity Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will open community pools and aquatic centers Monday with some restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Topeka’s three aquatic centers and three community pools will be open at half-capacity.

Aquatic Supervisor David Allacher said restrooms will be cleaned every half hour. Each facility will also take a “safety break” every hour. This is when staff will disinfect highly touched and trafficked areas, like lounge chairs.

“If they want to move them so there’s more distance apart they are more than welcome to,” Allacher said. “If they want them disinfected just let staff know. We’ll give you a towelette or we’ll disinfect them before you sit down.”

Allacher said they are asking people to practice social distancing while they are at the pool. However, he said staff will not be enforcing this like they do other pool rules.

Shawnee County aquatic centers will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. Community pools will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Click here to find admission prices.

Rossville Community Pool is currently closed for repairs. Allacher said they hope to have it hope sometime this summer.