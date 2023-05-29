SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Local officials closed two Shawnee County pools over the weekend after leaks were found.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation wrote in a press release on May 28 that the Rossville Community Pool and the Midwest Health Aquatic Center would be closed following the discovery of leaks.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Rec wrote that the Rossville Community Pool would be temporarily closed until the leak could be found and fixed by staff. The pool was opened on schedule on May 27 but will be temporarily closed until the situation is resolved.

McLaughlin wrote that the Midwest Health Aquatic Center would be closed Tuesday, May 30 while a contractor digs underground to find the location of a leak in the wave pool. The closure is planned for Tuesday only.

Shawnee County pools opened Saturday, May 27. If you’re looking for a pool or splash pad to visit in Shawnee County, click here for more information.