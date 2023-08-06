TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sunday, August 6, was the last day for most pools and aquatic centers, and one pool could have quite the transformation by next year.

With yet another hot summer in Kansas, many in the community took advantage of the pools in town. Shawnee County Parks and Rec Public Information Supervisor, Mike McLaughlin says this has helped attendance at the pools.

“Summertime swimming is just part of the national pastime,” McLaughlin said. “Something people expect every year. They love their aquatics centers; they love their pools, and they evolve through the years. Each time we build a new one everyone goes oh my gosh I wish I had that one in my area of town.”

Events like the Sunflower Aquathon, and dog swims at the pool are unique outings that have also gained the pools some popularity.

“It’s just a nice area where everyone can come and enjoy the pool and swim,” Lifeguard Ty Hurla said. “It kind of goes for everywhere too. All the facilities they have, all the different features and everything. It’s just a nice pool to spend time with your family and friends.”

Depending on the timeline, the current Oakland pool could be replaced with a new aquatics center before next summer. The County is asking for your thoughts on what should replace the pool.

The next public engagement session for community feedback is Aug. 15. Click here for more information.