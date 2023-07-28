TOPEKA (KSNT) – The last day to take a dip in Shawnee County aquatic centers and pools is coming up next weekend.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced Friday that pools and aquatic centers will be closed as lifeguards and pool staff return to school, according to Shawnee County Parks and Rec.

Water Walking in the Lazy River at the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center The last day for morning Water Walks will be Aug. 6 The last day for evening Water Walks will be Aug. 3

Lap swimming at the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center The last day will be Aug. 4

Rossville Community Pool Will remain open through Aug. 13 for the Tall Corn Festival

Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center Will be open from 4 to 5:25 p.m. for small dogs 30 pounds or less Will be open from 5:35 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dogs 30 pounds or greater



Additionally, Dog Swims will be open Aug. 7 at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center and Aug. 8 at Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center. People bringing their dogs to the pools will be charged $5 per dog per session. Small dogs of 30 pounds or less will be allowed in from 4 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. while dogs over 30 pounds will be allowed in from 5:35 p.m. to 7 p.m. If an owner has a large dog and a small dog, they will be allowed in with both during the large dog session.

Parks and Rec said each owner can bring up to two dogs and dogs must be monitored by someone 13 years or older. Visitors are not allowed to be in water deeper than chest level or go beneath the surface. Dog must be vaccinated and are not allowed in the deep end or dive wells of the pool. “No free swimming by people allowed,” the press release said.