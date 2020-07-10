Shawnee County pools stay open, no masks required

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is requiring masks in all indoor and outdoor public areas, but one exception to this is the pools. They’re only required for employees who work the entrance and concession.

“Once you’re out at the pool masks are not required because they fall under the exception that if your mask might get wet you don’t have to wear one,” Mike McLaughlin, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, said.

As summer days carry on, the heat is bringing people to the pool. But social distancing while swimming is harder to maintain.

“I feel like there’s a little bit of social distancing. But the pools are open so I feel like it’s safe for everyone to be around and swim together,” Shaun Gomez, Blaisdell pool visitor, said.

Another visitor said they don’t know what they would do in this heat without the pools.

The aquatic centers are open at fifty percent capacity and cleaning happens on the hour.

Visitors are allowed to move their chairs around the pool deck to wherever they feel safe.