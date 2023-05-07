With Summer approaching quickly, Shawnee County is ready to start opening the pools and lifeguards won’t be a problem this year.

The United Sates has seen an extreme lifeguard shortage over the last couple of years, but it seems Topeka pools will be safe this year.

“I think the last couple of years we ran with about 148 lifeguards, but this year we are already at 160 and still climbing,” Mike Mclaughlin, the Public Information supervisor for Shawnee County Parks and Rec said.

McLaughlin adds that more lifeguards are always needed with the job filled with mostly high school kids who often have other commitments. If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard you can visit the Parks and Rec website here.