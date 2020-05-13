Shawnee County prosecutor files charges against second person in April 4 murder

TOPEAK, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges against a second person connected to a late night April 4 shooting, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Topeka police responded to Fifth and Western streets and found 28-year-old D’Angelo Payne dead from a gunshot injury to the head.

District Attorney Kagay filed charges against Diquan Clayton for:

First degree murder

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder

Criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle

After the initial April investigation, officers also arrested co-defendant James Boatwright on charges of first degree murder, firing a gun into an occupied car and violating Governor Laura Kelly’s Stay At Home order.

Both Boatwright and Clayton are being held on a $1 million bond and await trial.