Shawnee County Public Works announces plan to fix bridges in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Public Works is looking to repair bridges in Shawnee County.

On Monday, Public Works announced the first bridge they will replace next year.

The department said work will start with the bridge west of Topeka Boulevard, on Northwest Wilson Road.

It was built in the 1930s and Public Works said it’s near the end of its life span.

“It’s not in good shape. We have a low grading of five tons and because of that low grading, school buses cannot use this bridge,” Curt Niehaus, Director of Public Works, said.

Once the bridge is replaced in 2021, Public Works will continue to replace other bridges in Shawnee County.