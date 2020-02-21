Shawnee County Public Works closer to installing new traffic signals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials are hoping to make roads safer.

Public Works will upgrade three traffic signals in Topeka that are nearing the end of their life span.

They’re located on south Topeka Boulevard at the intersections of 57th Street, University Boulevard, and Gary Ormsby Drive. Those intersections are just north of Topeka Regional Airport.

Curt Niehaus, Public Works Director, said the new traffic lights will cost less than $30,000.

“This is a joint KDOT county project where the state pays 90% of the costs, county pays 10% participating costs,” Niehaus said.

He said they expect to begin the project in September.