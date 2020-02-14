Shawnee County Public Works says new trucks will help increase efficiency

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Public Works is hoping to save money and increase their work efficiency with the next snowfall.

Public Works will get two new dump trucks that will allow them to do more work.

The department says one of the trucks is a traditional style dump truck with a snowplow and sander, while the other is a “hook, lift, and load” truck that can be used for a number of different things like fixing potholes.

“A truck isn’t dedicated to one or two maintenance activities. We can use this truck for a variety of things, depending on what we load on the chassis,” Curt Niehaus, Director of Shawnee County Public Works, said.

By purchasing this new “hook, lift, and load” truck, Public Works hopes they’ll no longer have to buy a number of trucks for each type of maintenance project and instead just the one truck that can be used for multiple projects.