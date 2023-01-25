TOPEKA (KSNT) – Overnight snowfall hit Northeast Kansas making driving conditions difficult for some.

Snow fell continuously starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and carried into Wednesday morning. Temperatures rose a bit and the snow began to melt, but not completely.

Slick spots were present on a few of the highways including highway 24 and 75.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says snow plow crews reported Tuesday night and reassessed Wednesday morning for any further treatment or plowing.

Click here for an updated map of the road conditions in Kansas.