Shawnee County receives more than $36 million for coronavirus relief

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A spokesperson for Shawnee County announced they are receiving $36.7 million to be distributed to different businesses, schools, and nonprofits. The money is coming from the State of Kansas and U.S. Treasury that is part of the CARES act.

The money will be distributed in phases. Phase one will run from now through August and that money will go to local government entities and schools.

Phase two will run from August through September and will go to for-profit and nonprofit businesses. The money is to help businesses recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

“This is the moment when the folks here on the ground are working diligently to develop the best ideas for how that money can be utilized to offset the cost of covid-19,” said Curtis Sneden, Topeka Chamber of Commerce President

Sneden said they are also looking into programs to teach people new skills that whose job may not be needed since the coronavirus.

The application process will start August 15 for businesses to apply for funding.

