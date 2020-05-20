Shawnee County Relay For Life moves online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Normally around 1,000 people go to Hummer Sports Park to raise money for cancer research, but this year it’s going digital.

In order to keep people safe, every night this week there is an online event at 7 p.m. There are lip sync battles and silent auctions to raise money. The cochair for the event Shelle Arnold said donations are really needed now.

“Nonprofits are especially seeing a downturn in funds being raised,” Arnold said. ” People aren’t working, there’s a lot of questions being asked. People are still getting diagnosed with cancer. People are still having to go for treatments.”

CLICK HERE for the group’s Facebook page if you would like to donate or participate.