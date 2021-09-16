Shawnee County remains in the ‘substantial’ category for second week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Covid Indicator is showing Shawnee County remains in the “substantial” category.

According to the indicator, the number of new cases remains “High.” The percent of positives tests is considered “moderate.”

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11 shows the current number of new coronavirus cases sits at 81 new cases.

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report Period for August 22 through August 28 also listed the county in the “substantial” category.

Courtesy Shawnee County Health Department Age group for coronavirus cases, the last 30 days.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Sept. 14, reports Shawnee County has 81 new coronavirus cases, 968 individuals in isolation, and 86 current hospitalizations. That is 30 fewer new cases in the last seven days, 182 fewer people in isolation but nine more hospitalized than seven days ago.

The most confirmed cases are between the ages of 15 to 19 years old group with 22 cases as of Sept. 14.

There are 5 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County, that is 19 fewer than seven days ago, and eight cases between the ages of five and nine years old, a significant drop from 29, seven days ago.

According to the Kansas COVID-19 Cluster Summary, schools now account for 63 clusters across Kansas and 408 coronavirus cases with one hospitalization.

Schools have surpassed long-term care facilities which have 60 clusters, totaling 427 cases and 18 hospitalizations. Long-term care facilities still account for the vast majority of deaths. Currently, there have been 23 deaths in long-term care facilities in the last 14 days. USD 323 Rock Creek School – St. George Elementary, Pottawatomie County, 7 cases

Benedictine College, in Atchison County. and USD 323 Rock Creek School, St. George Elementary in Pottawatomie County are both experiencing clusters.