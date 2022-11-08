TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint.

The resident said he did not recognize the men.

Deputies with a K-9 tracked the men to a nearby intersection where the suspects may have left the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators are asking people near SE 35th Street and SE Croco Road, to the

west, to check their security cameras from 5:15 a.m. until 5:25 a.m. for any suspicious vehicles or

people in the neighborhood. You’re asked to contact Detective Myers (785-251-2262 or Ryan.Myers@snco.us) with any information.