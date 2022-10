Topeka (KSNT)- Early voting opened up earlier this week in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Election Office said it’s seeing an average of 1,000 ballots cast a day, since Monday. The office says they are also receiving around 500 mail-in ballots a day.

The Shawnee County Election Office wants to remind voters that it is open 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. on weekdays.