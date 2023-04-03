TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 0.2% Gage Park sales tax that passed last November is officially in full swing. With a board now put together and taxes being collected, it’s a new era for Gage Park, the Topeka Zoo and the Discovery Center.

While it’s a new beginning, it didn’t come without a hiccup. County leaders originally thought the tax would start at first of the year.

As that date came and went, they learned the Kansas Department of Revenue couldn’t start collecting the tax until April. While the tax is minimal, one Shawnee county commissioner says it has the potential to make a big impact at local attractions.

“I think we need a good entrance sign at 6th and Gage, but I think the first thing they’ll probably look at is maybe a master plan for Gage Park,” Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn said. “You know the zoo is growing at a pretty rapid rate and there’s always projects going on within the park and the Discovery Center. I think a master plan would be the best first move to make.”

Riphahn believes with the sales tax now being collected, the new revenue will open up some room for new projects that got pushed around the past.